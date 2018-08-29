Sarkodie falls in love with A1 Bread

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly Known as Sarkodie, has heaped praises on the popular A1 bread after tasting it.

The Ghanaian rapper was surprised with loafs of A1 bread when he was visited by the CEO of The Last Two Music Group and partner of A1 bread owner, Edward Nana Opoku Osei popularly known as Da Hammer.

Hammer prepared a meal for Sarkodie and his family with A1 bread and after taking the meal, Sarkodie took to social media and wrote: “A1 bread came through and trust me it’s not hype…. ede bee waa”

The rapper also urged Ghanaians to support A1 bread and also thanked Hammer for the bread.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/ Kwadwo Sarpong Amfo