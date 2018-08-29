“Vac with Vyrusky” Concert comes off Friday

Award-winning Ghana DJ/Entertainer DJ Vyrusky is assembling almost all the top GH Music stars for the first edition of “Vac with Vyrusky”

Scheduled to take place on Friday 31st August 2018 at his alma mater, St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School, the event will see performances from Shatta Wale, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Kurl Songx, Mzvee, Edem, Koje Cue, Lil Shaker, among others.

The event will also give young and upcoming artists the opportunity to showcase to the world their God-given talents.

According to the organisers, Papcity the event will attract about 20,000 students from the various Senior, Technical and Vocational School.

“We are expecting close to 20000 students at the Aquinas School Park on Friday for the first edition of what is said to be the biggest gathering of high school students in Ghana – Vac with Vyrusky”

“DJ Vyrusky has built a reputation for himself over the years so we are excited to be partnering him for this concert… we hope to give the Patrons a top-notch concert,” DNA, CEO of Papcity said.

DJ Vyrusky (born Kofi Amoako) has, since getting into the industry, excelled on career-defining stages as Ghana Meets Naija Concert, the Hennessey Artistry Concert, Tidal Rave, and at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

A Masters Degree holder, he has also been adjudged among other things, Best Events DJ and Best Club DJ of the Year at the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards. He’s also head of Nitro Live, a subsidiary of Echo House Ghana Limited.

He was recently named Overall Best DJ of the Year at the 2018 Ghana DJ Award for the second year running.

