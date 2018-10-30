Captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Gyan, has filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Gifty Gyan, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain striker, according to credible sources, demanded the divorce after he started a romantic affair with Nina Atala, former wife of incarcerated Jamaican Reggae artiste, Buju Banton.

Gyan, who is the record goal scorer for Ghana’s senior national team with 51 goals has also demanded a DNA test on all his children with his estranged wife. A source told Starrfmonline.com that Gyan started alienating his wife after the romantic relationship with Nina kicked off.

Nina, a businesswoman, is known to have dated quite a number of politicians, A-list footballers and some celebrities in the creative arts industry including recently married John Dumelo.

Nina owns the property that houses Gyan’s pub, ‘BJ’s Sports Bar’ in Osu and is the manageress of Asa Band.

Nina, who officially separated from the incarcerated Buju Banton last year was represented by popular Ghanaian lawyer and Executive Secretary to the President Nana Asante Bediatuo.

Nina, was in June this year mistaken for Gyan’s wife at the grand opening of his sports bar, interestingly, the same lady was also mentioned as Gyan’s wife during Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe’s fight in defense of his IBO World title this month.

Gyan and Gifty have been together since 2003 and got married in 2013 after their second child was born.

Gifty, is currently out of the country after her passport was initially seized by members of the Gyan family to prevent from leaving the country.

Gyan, 32, currently plays as a striker for Kayserispor after an unsuccessful stint at Shanghai SIPG in China.

Several calls and messages placed to Samuel Anim Addo, manager of Asamoah Gyan for a comment have been left unanswered.

