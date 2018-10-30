Super Falcons’ coach, Thomas Dennerby, has reduced the number of home-based players in camp for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana. The team have been training at the Jubilee Chalets & Resort, Epe, Lagos.

The Swede, who allowed the players to feature for their respective clubs in the Nigeria Women’s Football League at the weekend, recalled a handful of those he felt could give the invited overseas-based players a good fight for places in the final squad as Nigeria aim to retain her continental title and claim the trophy for the ninth time in 11 championships.

Among those retained in camp for the second phase camping, which commences immediately, are four goalkeepers: Toochukwu Oluehi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Christy Ohiaeriaku and Onyinyechukwu Okeke.

Others are Anam Imo, Rasheedat Ajibade, Peace Efih, Glory Ogbonna, Chioma Wogu, Alice Ogebe, Amarachi Okoronkwo and Chidinma Okeke. Also retained are Ugochi Emenayo, Sarah Nnodim and Nneka Julius.

Nasarawa Amazons defender, Christy Ucheibe, was sent home from camp after copping a long-term knee injury.

The home-based players will be joined later by the overseas-based stars as the team intensify preparations for the tournament. The tournament starts in Ghana on November 17 and ends on December 1. The Super Falcons are in Group B alongside South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

