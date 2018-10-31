Ghana’s Female national team, the Black Queens travelled in batches to Zambia for their international friendly match due to flight challenges.

The first batch comprising 18 players and the team’s head Coach Bashir Hayford left for Zambia on Tuesday evening with the remaining 3 players and officials set to join the team today(Wednesday).

The team is scheduled to face the women National team of Zambia on Saturday as part of their preparations ahead of the upcoming AWCON in Ghana but GFA’S technical director Oti Akenteng explains the reason for the batch travelling.

“It has not been easy booking flights with this full number so we decided to move in the batches to save the situation moreover the match will be played Sunday,” Oti Akenteng told Starr Sports.

The Black Queens will return to Ghana on November 9 and will wrap up preparations for the competition with a friendly match against South Africa’s Bayana Bayana before commencement of the tournament on Saturday, November 17.

Ghana is in group A alongside Algeria, Mali and Cameroon with their group stage matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: Starr Sports