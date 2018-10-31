Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi has confirmed that he will appeal against his lifetime ban handed to him by FIFA.

FIFA, handed a life ban to Mr. Nyantakyi on Tuesday, after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

The Wa All Stars bankroller was found guilty of violating FIFA Code of Ethics in respect of Conflict of Interest, Bribery and Commission.

Mr Nyantakyi was additionally fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (over GH₡2.4million).

However, a statement released by the former football chief says:

PRESS RELEASE: Kwesi Nyantakyi heads to CAS to appeal FIFA ban

I wish to express my shock and deep sadness after receiving the decision from the FIFA Ethics Adjudicatory Committee on Tuesday.

My legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted.

I will use all the legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee.

Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name.

At this moment I am unable to provide any further details as my lawyers are reviewing the facts for appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Ghana, Africa and indeed across the globe for the overwhelming support and outpouring of sympathy.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM