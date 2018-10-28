Citi FM Morning Show host Bernard Avle emerged 2017 journalist of the year at this year’s Ghana Journalist Association awards held in Accra.

Mr. Avle who has been with the Accra-based station for 14 years is known for his ability to hold listeners committed to his show with topics that connect with them.

He holds a Bachelors of Arts in Economics, also a Chevening Scholar with an MBA in Marketing from the Warwick Business School.

For winning the award, he will take home a cash prize, a three bedroom house and an SUV.

He takes over from Peace FM’s Kwami Sefa Kai who won the award in the previous year.

36 other journalists were awarded on the night including EIB’s Alice Aryeetey who emerged the most promising journalist of the year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM