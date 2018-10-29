Multiple award-winning singer Bisa Kdei is set to release the video for his ‘Pocket’ collaboration with Sarkodie.

According to Bisa Kdei, the video will be out on Wednesday, 31st October 2018

The joint titled “Pocket” is an inspirational, motivational and true life experience which sees both musicians spit out emotional verses on

Bisa Kdei is of no doubt one artist who knows how to touch the soul with his way of delivery. Sarkodie, on the other hand, will never disappoint, especially when he is on a joint with Bisa Kdei

The visuals for “Pocket” was directed by Yaw Skyface and it will be the first time the two have shot a video for any of their joints in the past years

Listen to “Pocket” below



Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM