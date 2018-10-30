As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) – by way of giving back to society what society contributes to it, C&G Aleksa Company Limited, a mining firm based in the Western region has fulfilled significant social intervention – project – for the Southern Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, at Teshie in Accra.

The project involves re-construction and asphalting of the main entrance road that leads to the administration block; asphalting of visitors’ car park, as well as, tarring of the entire 300metre square Parade Square, all of which had been in very deplorable state for a long time, hitherto.

The work also included installation of CCTV cameras and other security fittings at the Command, at cost of a whopping two million Ghana Cedis.

The successful completion of this magnificent project, has visibly transformed the military base, particularly, the front view. The projects had already been handed over to the authorities of the Southern Command, led by Brigadier-General Oppong-Peprah.

At the time this reporter visited the Southern Command on Thursday, September 25, the front view arena now looks extremely marvelous and firm- showing there has been major transformation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr. Simon Aydin, when contacted, said the project was in line with the company’s civic responsibilities to society, which are being undertaken at various sector, mostly at its mining enclaves in the Wassa Amenfi area.

He mentioned that, plans are far advanced to commence the second phase of the project at the Southern Command which involves construction of all link-roads within the Command.

Mr. Aydin explains, the company is determined and very committed to contribute its quota to society, as a responsible and law-abiding entity, in order to lessen the burden on government.

He assured that, the company would not renege on its corporate social responsibilities, adding that, these interventions form the “core values” of the company and are in the heart of Management.

Meanwhile, the Teshie Southern Command of the GAF was not the only place that has benefitted from the mining firm’s social responsibility projects, as many communities in the company’scatchment areas of operation, such as, Sraha, Dwobo, Ayem, Amanase, Akatrika, as well as, Ajakamanso all in the Western region, have been supported and still benefiting.

For instance, the six-unitclassroom facility the companypromised the Amanase community is near completion whiles also a clinic was about to start as soon as the completion of the school.

Dwobo community also has asked the company to help them complete their Community Centre project, which is currently under construction. Aside that project, the community also benefitted from cash donations ranging from GH¢60, 000 to GH¢100, 000.

At Ayem community, C&G Aleksa Ltd is again undertaking KVIP toilet facility, which is under construction, in addition to a cash amount of GH¢80, 000 given to the community.

Again, the company is constructing in Akatrika community, a major bridge after in has dug boreholes for that community alongside other immeasurable contributions made to the people. C & G Aleksa has also donated two incubators to Kokrokoo Charities amounting to 20,000usd.