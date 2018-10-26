The African Center for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has stated categorically that the intended Draft Bill seeking to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana “will send the country backwards.”

The Executive Director of ACILA, William Nyarko told Starr News in Koforidua after a media dialogue on Ghana’s obligation under International Human Rights Law that the country has come far and there is no need to put in place laws that criminalize homosexuality.

“I don’t know what they would seek to criminalize…I think Ghana would be going backwards because when you analyze the issue there is really no issue.”

He added that “apart from our traditions, the law is there. Even though people who are gays and lesbians pay taxes just like you and I who are straight and therefore if the state takes taxes from everyone then it must treat everybody equally.”

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values hinted few months ago of plans to present a draft bill to Parliament to criminalize homosexuality.

Moses Foh Amoaning said the bill titled a ‘Comprehensive Solution Based Legislative Framework for Dealing with the Lesbianism Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Phenomenon,’ would be presented to Parliament by the end of September in 2018.

The bill will effectively provide solutions on how to best to help homosexuals and at the same time prosecute them.

But according to the Executive Director of ACILA, the Bill is needless adding that it will further worsen abuse of right of homosexuals.

A Research conducted by the more than 87% of Ghanaians say they know the 1992 Constitution of Ghana guarantees human rights to all persons in Ghana.

He said a research conducted by African Center for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), revealed that Ghanaians are more concerned about the perceived negative consequences of LGBTI issues than armed robbery, high cost of living, unemployment, galamsey, rape/defilement, and poor infrastructure. Corruption was the number one concern followed closely by LGBTI issues.

According to him, about 60% of Ghanaians “strongly disagree” or “disagree” LGBTIs deserve equal treatment as heterosexuals.

Adding that, “a significant number of Ghanaians (87%) are against allowing LGBTI persons holding public meetings to discuss LGBTI issues. 91% of Moslems are against allowing LGBTIs holding public meetings; Christians (87%), Traditionalists (73.1%); and Atheists (33.3%). Respondents in the Volta Region had the highest approval (19.4%) allowing LBTIs to hold public meetings to discuss LGBTI issues”.

More than 97% of Ghanaians are aware the Police has a responsibility to protect every citizen against mob injustice, and “strongly agree” or “agree”.

He said majority of Ghanaians (80%) are “very uncomfortable” or “uncomfortable” associating themselves with LGBTIs.

However, about 67% will receive emergency medical treatment from a nurse or doctor they perceive as LGBTI. Thirty per cent of Christians; 40% of Moslems; and 50% of Traditionalists will not receive emergency medical treatment from a nurse or medical doctor who is perceived as LGBTI. Forty-four per cent of

Ghanaians who are 51 to 61 years will not receive emergency medical treatment from a nurse or medical doctor who is perceived as LGBTI while about 13% of Ghanaians will “physically abuse”, “verbally abuse” or “force” an LGBTI to hide his or her identity if they discover a person who is LGBTI. Majority of Ghanaians (45.3%) will “socially shun” an identified LGBTI.

The Executive Director of ACILA stated that, in all these 81.5% of Ghanaians are aware that Ghana is required by the UN, other international instruments and obligations, as well as the 1992 Constitution to protect the rights of all citizens in Ghana.

Adding that about two-thirds of Ghanaians (60.7%) are not aware Ghana has committed to provide Equal Protection of the Law from violence and discrimination to all persons including LGBTI people under the United Nations Universal Periodic Review mechanism.

While more than two-thirds (70%) of Ghanaians are unaware the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has a “Discrimination Reporting System” for reporting on violence and discrimination against LGBTIs and Persons Living with HIV.

