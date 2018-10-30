The national executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have appointed dreaded Ashanti regional commander of Delta Force Kwadwo Bamba as deputy director of operations for the party’s Youth Wing.

The leader of the Pro-NPP vigilante group has the responsibility to recruit energetic and intelligent youth to provide internal security for the party across the country as the party prepares for the 2020 general elections.

Bamba will also provide personal security to the national youth organizer of the party Nana Boakye also known as Nana B.

Speaking in an interview with Ultimate FM’s Isaac Justice Bediako, Bamba said “I have been appointed as the deputy national operations director of NPP’s youth wing. I have the responsibility to provide security for the party in voter registration exercises and all the party activities.”

Bamba admitted the task is a difficult one but, however, assured he remains committed to ensure he does his part to retain the party in power before and after 2020 elections.

“Isaac you know how we gave NPP security in Ashanti region during and after 2016 crucial general elections, we are going to repeat same going into election 2020. You know we are the party in government therefore we won’t do anything to destroy the beauty of the elections for that one I can assure the youth and Ghanaians,’’ he stressed.

He, however, added that the “NPP and NDC we are one family just that we belong to different political parties, so my responsibility is to protect my party to avoid violent intimidation from our political opponents so for us we are for peace and dislike intimidation.’’

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Isaac Bediako Justice