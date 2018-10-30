The second batch of the government’s double track system – Gold Track – for the Free SHS policy are set to resume school early next month, barely two months after the Green track, which is the first batch, started.

The Green Track are set to vacate on November 8, to pave way for the Gold track to begin academic work. The duration is contrary to earlier claims by the government the duration for the SHS policy has been increased.

Parents have also been advised to register their wards before academic work begins next month.

Deputy Education Minister in charge of Basic and Secondary Schools Dr. Yaw Adutwum, said the Ghana Education Service is looking at a quick, maybe a two day break so that the transition will be smooth.

When asked by Francis Abban on Morning Starr when the Gold track schedule would come online he said the calendar would be out by Monday.

“What I know at this point is that it would be finalized today [Monday] so that the green track will leave and schools can prepare immediately for the gold to come.

“We have three tracks that we are on, form 3 form 2 and part of form 1. Now it’s left with the other half and we are looking forward to welcoming them to our schools. I want to take this opportunity to also inform the parents that if they have not registered, they should please go to their schools and register. Very important they need to go to their schools to register and secure their spots,” he said.

He added that the ministry is very well prepared, and the list of teachers to tutor students would be ready this week, and there would be enough time for them to prepare.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor