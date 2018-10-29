Dream Projects Education Foundation has donated to five schools in the Shai Osudoku district.

The beneficiary schools are Agomeda Presbyterian Basic School, New Jerusalem DA Basic School and Duffor Methodist Basic School.

The rest are Agbekotsekpo DA Basic and Fiakonya DA Basic School.

Over 270 students benefited from the exercise with each of them receiving eight exercise books and pens.

All the girls from the five schools received a school bag each while a little over 50 students received shoes for school.

The DCE of Shai Osudoku allocated a pick up for the donation and gave a personal donation of GHC500.

In the team for the donation were, Mr. Charles Odoom, Deputy HR Director GES for Shai Osudoku, Mr Ken Nartey, District YEA Coordinator and the Dream Projects team.

Dream Projects hopes to repeat this gesture in the district for the next three years.

It is calling on well-meaning Ghanaians to support its projects as it reaches out to other deprived districts.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM