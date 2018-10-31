The Akyem Kwabeng District Police Command in the Eastern region have arrested a man identified as Teye Dada for possessing 20 compressed slabs of dried substance suspected to be cannabis.

The suspect has been detained to assist with further investigations.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Moseaso Junction near Akyem Kwabeng by the Police led by the Kwabeng District Police Commander, DSP Harold Yamoah with assistance from Enoch Kofi Boateng, the assembly member of Banso electoral area, accompanied by other residents in the community.

The suspect told police during interrogation that the two bags containing the dried leaves were given to him by someone he could identity when seen.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News that the Drug Law Enforcement Unit is assisting the Kwabeng District Police for further investigation to unravel other accomplices in the smuggling chain.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah