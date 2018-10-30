A six-month-old baby has been burnt to death after the room he was sleeping in caught fire at Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern region.

According to a neighbour and the land lady of the house, the matter came as a surprise to them because the room in question did not have any electricity or any form of fire on sight which could have resulted in the disaster.

The Landlady who only gave her name as Maame Agoo, revealed that the mother left the child in the care of his sibling who could not help the baby when the room was on fire.

Speaking to Agoo FM’ Ebenezer Kojo Nyavor, the landlady revealed the mother was nowhere to be found at the time of the incident.

She indicated that the child was rushed to the Atibie Government Hospital. The baby was later referred to the Koforidua Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the uncle of the mother and grandfather of the baby, Wofa Kwadwo Oduro confirmed that the child was in the care of his sibling when the fire started.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM