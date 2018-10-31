Three illegal miners including two Chinese nationals and a Ghanaian have been arrested at Bosuso in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern region.

The three were arrested Tuesday, October 29, 2018, by a joint taskforce of Police and NADMO officials in the area after a tip off.

The suspects have been handed over to the Akyem Tafo District Police command.

The government of Ghana has placed a ban on illegal mining and small Scale mining for almost two years now. A joint military and Police taskforce known as operation Vanguard was subsequently formed to clampdown on recalcitrant who defy the ban.

Over 2000 illegal miners were arrested since the ban came into force while hundreds of excavators and water pumping machines confiscated.

However, many illegal miners continue to operate at the blind side of the law enforcers particularly in the Atewa Forest Reserve.

Environmentalist including the Dean of Development Studies at the Presbyterian University College, Dr. Edward Wiafe have warned government to thread cautiously in attempts to lift the ban on small scale mining to avert resurfacing of the initial wanton destruction of the environment which triggered the ban.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah