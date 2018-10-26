Ghana’s national U-17 female team, the Black Maidens will be based in Uruguay’s capital city Montevideo for the world cup next month.

Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital, is a major city along Montevideo Bay. It revolves around the Plaza de la Independencia, once home to a Spanish citadel.

The Black Maidens have been drawn in group A of the World Cup with host Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand with all their games scheduled for the capital city.

Ghana begin her campaign against the hosts before facing Finland in the second group game.

The team will then play New Zealand in the final group game.

Source: Starr Sports