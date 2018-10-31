Five suspects in a massive fraud and match-fixing scandal that has engulfed Belgium’s top football division were ordered to be kept in detention by a court in Antwerp on Tuesday.

More than 20 individuals, suspected of involvement in a criminal organisation or money laundering, have been charged in a huge corruption scandal that first broke on October 10.

Mogi Bayat, portrayed in the media as Belgium’s most powerful sports agent, fellow agents Dragan Siljanoksi and Karim Mejjati, KV Mechelen financial director Thierry Steemans and a former lawyer will all remain in prison following Tuesday’s hearing.

According to Belgian investigators, schemes were set up to conceal commission fees related to player transfers from the country’s tax authorities.

Suspicions of match-fixing emerged during the fraud investigation, with a focus on matches played in the 2017-18 season, and two referees have been charged – one of whom remains in custody.

Source:AFP