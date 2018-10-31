Residents in Tema in the Greater Accra region say they now live in fear following multiple robbery attacks. There have been four daylight armed robbery incidents recorded in less than a week.

They say the robbery attacks on them are surprising because the area is usually under constant police patrol.

A source in the area told this paper that a woman who deals in ladies’ hair product and has a shop at Lebanon, a surburb at Ashaiman was attacked by three men wielding guns.

The robber are said to have made away with bags containing an unspecified amount of monies, electronic gadget belonging to shop attendants.

One of the sales girls reportedly raised alarm as the robbers tried to flee the scene. Their motorbike was later found at Katamanso.

Another incident was recorded on Friday, October 26 2018 at Community 8 Shell filling station which houses Starbite restaurant.

Three days after, another daylight attack happened at Kaysen Gas station in Community 4, Tema.

The robbers were alleged to have used a Pontiac Vibe with registration number GN 3731-16 during the attack and made away with money from the station.

Again in Tema Community 4, the robbers on motorbikes attacked Top Up Pharmacy. CCTV footage showed the armed men arriving on motorbikes wearing helmets.

They moved straight into the pharmacy shop and pointed a pistol at the cashier and gestured for cash. Two other robbers stood behind the counter and collected cash and other items into a bag.

At the time of filling this story, the Tema Regional Police Command was locked in an emergency meeting convened by the Regional Police Commander, (DCOP) Mr. Edward Johnson Oyifi-Akrofi.

Public relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Joseph Benefo Darkwah, confirmed to the media in Tema, the meeting was over recent robbery attacks.

The robberies are under investigations, the police say.

The Tema Regional Police Commend has in a press release indicated that it has intensified its vehicular and boot patrols within the metropolis and suspect a syndicate is behind the spate of armed robberies.

The press release urged residents to be vigilant and should not hesitate to report to the police if they found any suspicious group within their vicinity.

Source: The Finder