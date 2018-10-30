The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has been adjudged winner of the Industry Leadership Award of the Year 2018 for the shipping and logistics sector at the maiden edition of the Ghana Business Awards held in Accra.

In a citation accompanying the Award, the GSA was commended for embarking on a nation-wide education campaign to shippers on the introduction of the paperless port project.

The campaign saw the Authority engaging various groups of shippers such as the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), spare parts dealers in Abbosey Okai and Suame, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the 10 regional Shipper Committees and other shippers across the country.

The Award also recognised the significant contribution of the GSA towards sensitising shippers to avoid the payment of demurrage at the country’s ports.

The GSA was also commended for its maritime infrastructure projects such as the Boankra Inland Port, Takoradi Logistics Platform, warehouses in Tema, etc.

The Ghana Business Awards is an initiative that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana. The purpose of the Awards is to reward businesses that have played a defining role in moving their industry forward and have demonstrated achievements across wide criteria including sustainability, operational excellence, innovation and others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM