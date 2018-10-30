The Debt Management and Compliance Enforcement unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority were prevented from locking up the Glo headquarters at Spintex after the telecom company manged to pay GHc2 million of a GHc10million unpaid tax.

The telecommunications firm is said to be owing taxes to the tune of about GH¢10million.

The GRA said several attempts to retrieve the money had proven futile hence the decision to storm the company’s headquarters and lock it up.

Workers in the office building at the time of the distress action were asked to leave, according to Starr Business’ Osei Owusu Amankwah who was monitoring the development for the Starr News but the quick thinking managers of the company agreed to pay GHc2 million cedis of the total debt.

The company has also negotiated to pay the remaining GHc8 million over a period.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM