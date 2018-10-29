The Education Ministry has absorbed fees for all final year day students in Senior High Schools across the country as part of the Free SHS policy.

A circular by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to all Regional Directors of Education urged the Regional Directors to treat the directive with urgency.

“As part of the Free SHS package, the fees for form one and form two students, both day and boarding, as well as day students in form three have been absorbed by the government,” the circular signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwesi Opoku Amankwa stated.

The circular added that “only boarding students in form three are supposed to pay the approved fees unless the fee item is subsidised by the government.

“Any fees already paid by students in excess of the approved fees for the first semester of the 2018/2019 academic year should be credited to the students for the second semester.”

Implementation of the Free SHS policy started in September 2017 with about 90,000 students. It covers the full fees of students who attend public senior high schools.

Confirming the directive on the Morning Starr, the deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum said the Form 3 Day Students are on the Progressively Free subsidy and not the Free SHS program.

