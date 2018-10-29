The government has released GH¢ 129,020,705.00 to the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) under the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection to pay caterers for the Third Term of the 2017/ 2018 academic year.

“Payment to caterers has started,” according to managers of the Programme, which has previously been hit by protest over delayed release of funds.

“For the first time since its inception, the management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme is leaving no stone unturned to support the Government of Ghana to pay the caterers on time and to ensure that they are not owed at any point in time. The Ghana Interbank Payment Systems (GIPS) has confirmed to the GSFP that payment to caterers has started.

“The current Government is evidently committed to the success of the programme by ensuring that, the future leaders of this country are fed with one hot and nutritious meal every day at school,” the National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme Dr. Kwame Adu Nsiah said in a statement.

He added: “We once again want to assure all our stakeholders that, caterers will receive their monies on time and should there be an issue with payment to any caterer, it should be channelled through their respective Desk Officers, Zonal or Regional Coordinators to be resolved amicably. We sincerely hope caterers will abide by the laid down procedures for addressing grievances.

“The School Feeding Secretariat congratulates our loyal caterers on the completion of a successful 2017/2018 academic year. We hope that the 2018/2019 academic year will be more exciting and prosperous as we develop and implement innovative ideas to ensure that the programme becomes more effective and sustainable.”

The programme provides meal to close to 2 million school children daily.

