The Transport Ministry has directed the Board of the Ghana Maritime Authority to investigate claims of financial malfeasance against the CEO of the authority, Mr. Kwame Owusu.

Mr. Owusu, in November and December 2017 spent over GHc140, 000 on food and music at separate events for staff and stakeholders of the maritime authority.

A memo intercepted by Starrfmonline.com revealed that on November 08, 2018, an amount GHc10, 652.05 worth of food was supplied to the authority by LUXE SUITES and HOTEL after a management and stakeholder meeting involving eight people.

Another Memo on December 28, 2018, also revealed that GHc135, 125.00 was spent on food, drinks and music for staff during the end of year dinner party.

Conflict of interest questions are also being asked after it emerged that Mr. Owusu, is also the Group Chairman of LUXE SUITES and HOTEL – the company that supplied the food and drinks.

A statement signed by the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in parts read that “My attention has been drawn to a number of allegations against the Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Kwame Owusu, which have gone viral on social media.

“As the sector Minister with oversight responsibility over the Ghana Maritime Authority, I wish to indicate that I have directed the Board of the Authority to investigate the allegations and report to me for necessary action.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM