A former deputy minister of Agriculture Hannah Bissiw has emerged National women Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress at the polls that took place at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Gomoa in the Central region Saturday.

The polls also saw a former district Chief Executive for Akuapim North George Opare Addo being elected national Youth organiser of the party.

The party will elect its flagbearer at a congress in December

Below is the list of newly elected executives

Opare Addo – National Youth Organiser

Edem Agbana – Deputy Nat Youth Organiser

Ruth Dela -Deputy Nat Youth organiser

Hannah Bissiw – National Women Organiser

Maame Efua – Deputy National women organiser

*Abigail Elorm – Deputy National women organiser

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM