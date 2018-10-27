The fiancée of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi says she has declined an invitation to the White House from US President Donald Trump, accusing him of not being sincere about investigating the killing.

Hatice Cengiz told Turkish TV she thought the invitation was aimed at influencing public opinion in the US.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul three weeks ago.

Riyadh denies the ruling royal family was involved and blames “rogue agents”.

Saudi Arabia initially denied all knowledge of the journalist’s fate but the Saudi public prosecutor now describes it as premeditated murder.

Mr Trump has said he is “not satisfied” with the Saudi account. However, while he has floated the possibility of imposing sanctions. he has also stressed the importance of the two countries’ ties.

The president also said it was “possible” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not know about the killing.

Source: BBC