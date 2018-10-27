The controversial KNUST ad hoc Council put in place by government following disturbances at the school has been reconstituted.

It comes after lecturers at the school complained of bias after they were excluded from the council.

The lecturers have subsequently declared an indefinite strike calling on government to revert to the former council since the new one is unconstitutional.

In a statement on the matter, the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) said the council has been beefed up following concerns from the lecturers.

“The seven-member Interim Council for the KNUST inaugurated on Thursday, 25 October 2018 included persons from Convocation and management of the university. It was assured, therefore, that this representation would provide a good reflection of the perspectives of both management and staff of the Council”.



“However, following further consultations in the light of concerns raised by various groups about the membership, the government, through the Ministry of Education, has revised the membership.



“Accordingly, I have been directed to inform you that approval has been given for the local TEWU and UTAG to nominate one representative each, to serve on the Interim Council.



“The Hon. Minister kindly requests that you take steps, through the Registrar to receive the nominees and to swear them in at your earliest opportunity,” the statement said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM