The management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stated that an amount of 1.6 to 1.7 million Ghana cedis is needed to fix damages caused by students.

The university students went on rampage October 15, destroying school property in a violent protest.

The students who boycotted classes and poured on the streets of the campus were protesting alleged brutalities meted out to their colleagues who were arrested at the University Hall last Friday and later granted bail.

The angry students burnt the official vehicle of the Dean of Students and reportedly ransacked the Vice Chancellor’s office and other school and private property.

KNUST Relations Officer Kwame Yeboah told Ultimate FM’s Ivan Fumador Wednesday “the damage cost has been assessed and it’s in the region of about 1.6 to 1.7 milion cedis. So if we use the old currency it’s about 16 to 17 billion cedis”.

He added “these exclude items that were stolen in our offices. Both private and public property. The assessment done was on the facilities that were destroyed, the CCTV cameras, vehicles, and items in the offices, glasses that were smashed.

“We can’t wait for the committee to finish its work. We are putting certain measures in place. If you saw the reception, you could see the place is cleaned. All we need to do is to fix some new glasses there, we need to get new CCTV cameras.”

On Wednesday, the Chancellor of the KNUST, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the school’s campus to assess the extent of damages. With him was his entourage from the Manhyia Palace and the Vice Chancellor of the school, alongside other top officials.

The Asantehene, has also been asked by government to reconstitute the governing council which was dissolved following the riots.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor