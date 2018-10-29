The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is expected to re-open on November 8, for normal academic work to resume, the Information Ministry has said.

The government on October 22, closed down the University indefinitely following riots by students.

The November 8 reopening date followed the tasking of the Chancellor of the University, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to reconstitute the dissolved governing council of the school.

The government in the wake of the impasse between the management of the University and the Students attempted intervening by dissolving the governing council of the university.

The interim council was given three months to manage the school until things settle down. The Council was to be chaired by Nana Effah Apenteng, Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area.

The dissolution was, however, met with massive opposition from the KNUST branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), who vowed not to recognise the interim council.

They thus declared an indefinite strike as a result.

After a marathon meeting on Monday, the government called on the Chancellor of the University to help it resolve the impasse in the University.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has decided to call off their strike and restore services.

The call on Otumfuo was after massive pressure by UTAG, TEWU, OccupyGhana and among other stakeholders urging the government to reinstate the dissolved council.

