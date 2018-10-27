As police in the Northern Region are yet to arrest suspected robbers who stole weapons from the Daboya police station days ago, the West Gonja Municipal Assembly offices have suffered another robbery operation.

Unknown persons also believed to be organized thieves attacked about three offices of the assembly and were able to gain access into only one, where they took away computers and its accessories.

The thieves entered the Environmental Health Unit, one of the understaffed and under-equipped office of the assembly, after they broke down the door with a metal objects.

The same objects were used to try to forcibly unlock two other offices including that of Alternative Education Agency. But the attempts were unsuccessful.

The MCE’s office was intact. The police have been informed by authorities.

The police have confirmed the incident and said they are investigating.

