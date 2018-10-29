The founder and Owner of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Kwesi Nduom has resigned as the Chairman of all Group Nduom companies.

Starrfmonline.com can confirm that Dr. Nduom took the decision last year in a bid to gradually ease the pressure on himself and allocate more responsibilities to other CEOs of his companies.

He is officially set to retire in December this year and take up the position of an advisor for his companies.

Groupe Nduom comprises over 60 independent companies across several industries including entities in tourism, investment advisory, and management; financial services, technology, media, management consulting, cross-border trade and sports industries.

Dr. Nduom last week asked the Bank of Ghana to bailout struggling financial firms in the country.

His call came in the wake of the collapse of some seven banks within a year.

The development has led to what has been described as panic withdrawal in the financial landscape.

One of the hardest hit by the panic withdrawal is GN Bank. Dr Nduom made a similar call after embarking on a nationwide tour to allay fears of customers against panic withdrawals.

According to him, similar interventions were done by the US government to save some struggling banks adding that similar interventions must be done by the Central Bank in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM