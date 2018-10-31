Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has stated that his intention for the Number 12 documentary was not to bring down former GFA president, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

According to the ace investigative journalist, his objective was targeted at the system adding that he is not elated over Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban.

The adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee on Tuesday banned Mr. Nyantakyi, for life.

A release from FIFA stated that during this time, Mr Nyantakyi is banned from all football activities at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other). The ban comes into force immediately.

The statement by FIFA read in parts that “the adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.”

Some football analysts have described FIFA’s decision as harsh and highhanded arguing that Mr. Nyantakyi should have been banned for a number of years and not a lifetime ban.

Speaking at the ongoing African Investigative Journalism Conference in Johannesburg, Anas said Number 12 fought a system and not a personality.

“I haven’t seen the story yet and so I would at this stage just say no comment,” Anas said.

“A lot of these issues are in court and strategically so. I am not one person who loves to rejoice about somebody’s misfortune. I think that I fought a system and not a personality and I am happy that the system is down and I am happy that changes are being brought. For me, those are very, very important issues”.

Background

Nyantakyi, came under scrutiny in June this year following an undercover investigation done by Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas between 2016 and 2018.

Nyantakyi was captured on videos negotiating a deal with businessmen and accepting a bribe of $65,000 to help establish an oil business in his native country.

Also, he was filmed while negotiating how to create a fake agency to pocket 20 per cent of a supposed five-year sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League worth $15 million. He would’ve been $3.7 million richer if everything had gone as planned.

Nyantakyi, who was in his third term in office before he resigned, became Ghana FA boss in December 2005, after succeeding Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe.