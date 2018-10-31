Popular Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, has described former GFA president, Kwasi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban by FIFA as not surprising.

M.anifest who had the opportunity to watch the Anas expose titled #Number 12, said the level of corruption unearthed in the video gave no less a punishment than a lifetime ban.

“We all need redemption but everybody must be responsible for his actions,” M.anifest said in an interview on Starr Drive with host Giovanni Caleb.

He added “I am not surprised by the ban,” adding that the level of corruption exposed was overwhelming.

The adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee on Tuesday banned Mr. Nyantakyi, for life.

A release from FIFA stated that during this time, Mr Nyantakyi is banned from all football activities at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other). The ban comes into force immediately.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nyantakyi has served notice he will appeal against his lifetime ban handed to him by the world football governing body.

In a press release Wednesday, 31st October, 2018, he stated “My legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted”.

“I will use all the legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee”.

“Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM