Commercial Motorbike Riders known locally as Okada have refuted claims that they sexually exploit female students of Anum Apapam Community Senior High School due to the transportation challenges and deplorable nature of road leading to the School.

According to Spokesperson of the Okada Riders Louis Adege, without their presence and service in the area, Students and teachers of the School would trek everyday to school since the road is immortorable especially when it rains.

The Okada Riders are therefore demanding unqualified apology from the PTA Chairman to avoid total withdrawal of Service to students and Teachers in the School.

Since the publication, Okada riders in the area have gone wild calling for the head of the PTA Chairman heightening tension in the community. A meeting has been convened by the traditional rulers to solve the altercations.

Anum Apapam Community Day SHS , located long distance away from Anum-Apapam and Obuoho communities does not have a bus, neither a vehicle for the headmaster for administrative functions because it has not been commissioned, though in used for the past three years.

The deplorable road network leading to the School and its surrounding communities has discouraged drivers to ply the road.

The most available means of transport for hundreds of Students who stay in rented houses in the community is motorbike popularly known as Okada sparking claims that the Okada riders exchanged sex for free ride.

The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association,(PTA) ,Nana Oppong Gyau, had earlier told Starr News the absence of School Bus and vehicle for the headmaster as well as the poor road network to the School are major nightmare for the PTA.

He confirmed the amorous relationship between some Okada riders and Female students as a result of the transportation challenges.

According to him, several letters written to the appropriate Authorities requesting for provision of School Bus, Vehicle for the headmaster and tarring of the road have not been respondent to.

“the school has no Bus, the road is very bad therefore no driver is willing to ply the road. The road get flooded whenever there is downpour so students are not allowed to go home whenever it is about to rain for fear of drowning or being affected by thunder so sometimes they get home around 9pm”

He said because the school has no car, it uses Okada for administrative functions.

He accused the District Chief Executive for Ayensuano Florance Govina and the MP for the Area,Ayeh Paye of “disowning” the School .

