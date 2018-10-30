Information Minister designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the Turkish government to open up their market to Ghanaian products.

He said it was gratifying that over 150 Turkish companies were taking advantage of the favourable investment climate in the country to establish their businesses in Ghana.

Oppong Nkrumah made the call at a reception in Accra to mark the 95th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Republic of Turkey. The programme also coincided with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Turkey.

“Trade volumes between Ghana and Turkey have improved tremendously and we are working assiduously to expand the volume of trade and investment between the two countries even as we chart a path from aid to trade. It is therefore gratifying to state that many Turkish companies are taking advantage of the favourable investment climate in the country to establish their businesses in Ghana,” he said.

Oppong Nkrumah urged the Turkish business community to take advantage of President Akufo-Addo’s ambitious plan for a total economic transformation agenda with initiatives such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, One District-One Factory and One Village, One Dam which have yielded positive results.

“Indeed, as Co-chair of the SDGs, the President’s commitments to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals remain a high priority and the Government will engage the Turkish authorities actively towards the attainment of this objective” he added.

The Minister commended the President of Turkey, his Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Government and people of the Republic of Turkey for their warm bond of friendship between the two countries.

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana NesrinBayazit praised President Akufo-Addo and his government for their outstanding contributions towards strengthening relations between Ghana and Turkey.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM