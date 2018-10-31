The Ashanti monarch and Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Otumfuo Osei Tutu will today visit the beleaguered university in an attempt to resolve the impasse that has led to a shutdown of the school.

It comes after government mandated him to reconstitute the governing council of the university after lecturers rejected a rushed one put together by the government after a violent student protest.

The school is however expected to reopen on November 8, as directed by the President.

Portions of a government statement asking the monarch to intervene said: “On Monday 29th October, 2018, Government requested the Chancellor of the University to Rod the next stops in reconstituting the University Council in accordance with the University’s statute and relevant laws. Council is expected to be reconstituted by Friday November 2, 2018. The reconstituted Council will then take over from the Interim Governing Council.

“Government has subsequently engaged with UTAG and updated the Association accordingly. UTAG has undertaken restore services, corporate in resolution efforts and encourage other stakeholders to join resolution efforts.

“ In accordance with the earlier directive by the President of the Republic, the University is expected to re-open by November 8, 2018 for normal academic work to resume”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM