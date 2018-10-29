The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is also the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) has been requested by the government to reconstitute the governing council of the university that was dissolved by the government last week.

After a marathon meeting on Monday, government also revealed that the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) have decided to call off their strike and restore services.

Meanwhile, the university is expected to re-open on November 8, for academic work to resume.

The latest decision by government by government came after massive pressure by UTAG, TEWU, OccupyGhana and several bodies called on government to reinstate the previous governing council.

The governing council was dissolved after riots by students led to the destruction of school properties including over 30 vehicles.

The university was immediately shut down and the Vice Chancellor Prof. Obiri Danso asked to step aside.

Below is government’s full statement

UPDATE ON KNUST IMPASSE

29th October, 2018

1. On Monday 22. October, 2018, violence and extensive destruction of property was reported on the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology following a demonstration by students of the University.

2. The Government of Ghana in light of the dire security situation intervened by closing down the University. dissolving the University Council and in its place, setting up an Interim Governing Council, The National Council for Tertiary Education on Thursday October 25, 2018 also directed the KNUST Vice Chancellor to handover temporarily to the Pro Vice Chancellor as pan of the emergency and interim measures. These measures were immediately necessary to restore order while preparing fora reopening of the University.

3. The Council was dissolved because Government holds it ultimately responsible for the failure of adequately manage internal matters of the University leading to a breakdown of law and order. The interim measures were necessary to protect lives and property.

4. On Monday 29th October, 2018, Government requested the Chancellor of the University to Rod the next stops in reconstituting the University Council in accordance with the University’s statute and relevant laws. Council is expected to be reconstituted by Friday November 2, 2018. The reconstituted Council will then take over from the Interim Governing Council.

5. Government has subsequently engaged with UTAG and updated the Association accordingly. UTAG has undertaken restore services, corporate in resolution efforts and encourage other stakeholders to join resolution efforts.

6. In accordance with the earlier directive by the President of the Republic, the University is expected to re-open by November 8, 2018 for normal academic work to resume. END.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM