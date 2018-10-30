The Parliament of Ghana has announced that it has employed the services of sign language interpreters to communicate proceedings to people with hearing disabilities.

This gesture is applied in Parliaments of countries like the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye made this known during a speech to mark parliament’s first sitting Tuesday.

He said “It is with great honor that I announce that today the parliament of Ghana will commence translation of sign language.

“Our parliament will today use the services of the sign language. We thank all the collaborating partners and trust that we will be equal to make this a very successful effort.”

Prof Ocquaye said he had been informed of the completion of the vetting process of the president’s ministerial nominees and urged the expeditious submission of the committee’s report for consideration as soon as possible.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor