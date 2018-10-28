A man suspected of killing 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh has been charged with murder – in what is believed to be the worst anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

Robert Bowers, 46, is accused of opening fire at the Tree of Life synagogue during its Sabbath service.

He faces 29 criminal counts, including use of a firearm to commit murder.

Federal prosecutors say they will also file hate crime charges, and the suspect could face the death penalty.

President Donald Trump described the attack as a “wicked act of mass murder”.

Six people – including four police officers – were injured in Saturday’s attack.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police.

Hundreds of people – from the neighbourhood and also all across Pittsburgh – later gathered for an interfaith vigil for the victims of the attack in the synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

