A man suspected of killing 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh has been charged with murder – in what is believed to be the worst anti-Semitic attack in recent US history.

Robert Bowers, 46, is accused of opening fire at the Tree of Life synagogue during its Sabbath service.

He faces 29 criminal counts, including use of a firearm to commit murder.

Federal prosecutors say they will also file hate crime charges, and the suspect could face the death penalty.

President Donald Trump described the attack as a “wicked act of mass murder”.

Six people – including four police officers – were injured in Saturday’s attack.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police.

Hundreds of people – from the neighbourhood and also all across Pittsburgh – later gathered for an interfaith vigil for the victims of the attack in the synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

Sophia Levin, a local resident and one of the organisers, told the BBC people wanted to be “together, not alone”, and the vigil would help heal the city.

President Trump said he would visit Pittsburgh soon. He also ordered US flags at government buildings to be flown at half-mast until 31 October.

What are the charges?

The 29 charges were announced in a statement issued by the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania:

Eleven counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death

Eleven counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence

Four counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

Three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence

FBI special agent Bob Jones told a press conference that Mr Bowers did not appear to be known to authorities prior to the attack.

He said that any motive remains unknown but that authorities believe he was acting alone.

What has been President Trump’s reaction?

He called the shooting a “terrible, terrible thing”.

“To see this happen again and again, for so many years, it’s just a shame,” he told reporters.

He described the gunman as a “maniac” and suggested the US should “stiffen up our laws of the death penalty”.

“These people should pay the ultimate price. This has to stop,” he said.

Mr Trump added that the incident had “little to do” with US gun laws. “If they had protection inside, maybe it could have been a different situation.”

Former US President Barack Obama voiced a different position on the ongoing gun law debate, tweeting: “We have to stop making it so easy for those who want to harm the innocent to get their hands on a gun.”

