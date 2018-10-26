Celebrated actress Akorfa Edjeani-Esiedu has revealed that intimate relationships broke over her during her prime on screens.

She recounted a couple who fought and eventually separated over her some 20 years ago.

”The guy, he had like my picture framed by his bedside or something. And the girl didn’t understand. I felt so bad they broke up because of me.

“And when I come on TV the girl would switch it off, and so he had to buy a second TV”, she told Giovani and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive.

She noted the affected man revealed the incident to her, even though they had never met before then.

She further disclosed “people have my pictures in their wallet, people tell me all sorts of things”.

The actress in response to a question on the amount of pressure she gets from men said she got married early and so turned down many proposals and stayed away from married men.

Akorfa Esiedu is set to premiere her new movie titled “Azali” at 7pm and 9pm at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium, University of Ghana campus today.

