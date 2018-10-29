Rigworld Training Center, a wholly Ghanaian owned, is now internationally certified oil and gas safety training center.

This follows the granting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certification (ISO 9001:2015) from DNV-GL, an international accredited registrar and classification society headquartered in Høvik, Norway.

The oil and gas training firm attained this feat after demonstrating its commitment to satisfy applicable requirements and continual improvement of its quality management system.

The certification covers Quality Management System (QMS) and compliance of best safety practices in the oil and gas industry.

For a company to attain this internationally recognized certificate, it must highly consider its clients and stakeholders’ satisfaction in all its operations with greater emphasis on building a management system suited to the needs and expectations of its clientele and other stakeholders.

The certification demonstrates how top Management of Rigworld has been openly accountable of its operations, aligning with wider business strategy and other key management system standards through the use of a common structure and objectives throughout their business.

The General Manager of Rigworld Training Center, Carlos Akyeampong, commenting on the achievement said: “This Certification comes following several systematic requirements and measures put in place by Rigworld Training Center to ensure that our clients are satisfied, as well as enable value for money for all parties. This Certification proves that Rigworld Training Centre is compliant with the “ISO 9001:2015 standard, confirming that the company has achieved all requirements in the area of Quality Management System (QMS) which in effect translated to satisfied clients in both customer expectations and delivery”.

He added: “This achievement is as a result of hard work and dedication from both the leadership of the company and staff”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM