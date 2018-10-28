Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice – including a second-half beauty – as Juventus fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 away to Empoli on Saturday.

The hosts took a shock lead just before the half-hour when the ball fell to Francesco Caputo on a counter-attack and he curled a perfect shot past Wojciech Szczesny to give Empoli a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Juventus would draw level shortly after the restart with Ronaldo equalising from the penalty spot after the referee whistled Ismael Bennacer for a questionable foul on Paulo Dybala in the area.

And the Portuguese star would put his team into the lead 15 minutes later with an absolute stunner, collecting the ball at the top of the penalty area and lashing an unstoppable shot over Ivan Provedel in the Empoli goal.

The two goals made Ronaldo the second leading scorer in Serie A with seven, trailing only Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek, who has nine on the season.

The win maintains Juventus’ unbeaten start to the Serie A season and puts them provisionally seven points clear of second-place Napoli atop the table.

Source:ESPN