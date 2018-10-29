Ghana female U-17 coach Evans Augustine Adotey has named a 21-woman squad to represent the country in the 2018 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The tournament will be staged in Uruguay from November 13 to December 1.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Uruguay, New Zealand and debutants Finland.

The Black Maidens will be making their 6th consecutive appearance at the competition.

The team made it to this year’s tournament with a record 26 goals scored in the qualifying games having beaten Djibouti (19-0 aggregate) and Gambia (7-1).

On 13 November in Montevideo, host nation Uruguay will take on Ghana in the opening game with New Zealand locking horns with tournament debutants Finland in the same stadium.

Defending champions Korea DPR, meanwhile, will open up against Germany in Colonia.

Elsewhere, 2014 runners-up Spain will start off versus Korea Republic in Montevideo on 14 November.

Squad for Uruguay 2018:

1.Grace Banwa

2. Diana Antwi

3. Millot Abena Pokuaa

4. Justice Tweneboah

5. Elizabeth Oppong

6.Jacqueline Owusu

7. Suzzy Dede Teye

8. Mukarama Abdulai

9. Elshadai Acheampong

10. Fuseina Mumuni

11. Abigail Tutuwaa

12. Nina Norshie

13. Azumah Bugre

14. Mavis Owusu

15. Selina Kurug

16. Cynthia K. Findiib

17. Tedina Sekyere

18. Faustina Aidoo

19. Grace Anima

20. Basira Alhassan

21. Barikisu Issahaku

Source: Starr Sports