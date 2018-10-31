Ghana’s Under-17 female football team, the Black Maidens, are expected to leave for Brazil (Sao Paolo) today( Wednesday) as they round up their preparation towards their participation in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) slated for Uruguay from November 13 to December 1.
Coach Evans Adotey led team, will train for the next nine days before moving on to the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo for the tournament.
In Brazil, the team will play Cameroun and two club sides before leaving for Montevideo on November 9 to prepare for their opening Group A game against hosts, Uruguay on November 13.
Ghana has been drawn alongside hosts Uruguay, New Zealand and debutants Finland in Group A of the tournament scheduled for November 13 to December 1.
Uruguay will take on Ghana in the opening game with New Zealand taking on debutants Finland.
Squad for Uruguay 2018:
- Grace Banwa
2. Diana Antwi
3. Millot Abena Pokuaa
4. Justice Tweneboah
5. Elizabeth Oppong
6.Jacqueline Owusu
7. Suzzy Dede Teye
8. Mukarama Abdulai
9. Elshadai Acheampong
10. Fuseina Mumuni
11. Abigail Tutuwaa
12. Nina Norshie
13. Azumah Bugre
14. Mavis Owusu
15. Selina Kurug
16. Cynthia K. Findiib
17. Tedina Sekyere
18. Faustina Aidoo
19. Grace Anima
20. Basira Alhassan
21. Barikisu Issahaku