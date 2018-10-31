Ghana’s Under-17 female football team, the Black Maidens, are expected to leave for Brazil (Sao Paolo) today( Wednesday) as they round up their preparation towards their participation in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) slated for Uruguay from November 13 to December 1.

Coach Evans Adotey led team, will train for the next nine days before moving on to the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo for the tournament.

In Brazil, the team will play Cameroun and two club sides before leaving for Montevideo on November 9 to prepare for their opening Group A game against hosts, Uruguay on November 13.

Ghana has been drawn alongside hosts Uruguay, New Zealand and debutants Finland in Group A of the tournament scheduled for November 13 to December 1.

Uruguay will take on Ghana in the opening game with New Zealand taking on debutants Finland.

Squad for Uruguay 2018: