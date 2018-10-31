Ghana’s Under-17 female football team, the Black Maidens, are  expected to leave for Brazil (Sao Paolo) today( Wednesday)  as they round up their preparation towards their participation in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) slated for Uruguay from November 13 to December 1.

Coach Evans Adotey led team, will train for the next nine days before moving on to the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo for the tournament.

In Brazil, the team will play Cameroun and two club sides before leaving for Montevideo on November 9 to prepare for their opening Group A game against hosts, Uruguay on November 13.

Ghana has been drawn alongside hosts Uruguay, New Zealand and debutants Finland in Group A of the tournament scheduled for November 13 to December 1.

Uruguay will take on Ghana in the opening game with New Zealand taking on debutants Finland.

Squad for Uruguay 2018:

  1. Grace Banwa
    2. Diana Antwi
    3. Millot Abena Pokuaa
    4. Justice Tweneboah
    5. Elizabeth Oppong
    6.Jacqueline Owusu
    7. Suzzy Dede Teye
    8. Mukarama Abdulai
    9. Elshadai Acheampong
    10. Fuseina Mumuni
    11. Abigail Tutuwaa
    12. Nina Norshie
    13. Azumah Bugre
    14. Mavis Owusu
    15. Selina Kurug
    16. Cynthia K. Findiib
    17. Tedina Sekyere
    18. Faustina Aidoo
    19. Grace Anima
    20. Basira Alhassan
    21. Barikisu Issahaku

