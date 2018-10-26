Romania will play their next home match behind closed doors as a punishment for “racist behaviour” by their supporters during a recent UEFA Nations League game against Serbia, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

The incidents happened during the 0-0 draw with Serbia in Bucharest on October 14.

The game to be staged behind closed doors will be the Nations League fixture against Lithuania in Ploiesti on November 17.

The Romanian Football Federation were also given a fine of 50,000 euros ($56,760), as well as a further fine of 23,000 euros for other incidents, with supporters setting off fireworks and invading the pitch in the same game.

Source: AFP