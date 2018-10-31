The University of Education branch of UTAG has praised the Supreme Court’s quashing of a Winneba High Court’s judgment that removed Prof. Mawuotor Avoke as Vice Chancellor of the University.

The governing council of the university in August dismissed Prof. Avoke and four others after they were indicted after an August 13 emergency meeting.

The governing council in July 2017 interdicted them to allow for investigations after it emerged that some vital documents at some offices at the centre of an ongoing investigation had gone missing.

The dismissals led to a series of acts of disgruntlement and factionalism on the part of some staff of the institution.

The decision of the Supreme Court come nearly a month after the investiture ceremony of the Very Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni as the new VC of the UEW.

According to the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, the Judgment of the Winneba High Court, based on which Prof. Avoke was removed from office is wrong, stands quashed, and is therefore null and void, and of no effect.

Commenting on the development in an interaction with Starr News’ Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson, the President of the UEW branch of UTAG, Dr Francis Doku welcomed the ruling of the apex court as apt and expected.

He said UTAG from day one held the view that the judgment of the Winneba HighCourt was illegal and cooked.

Noting that government will be hugely embarrassed by the Supreme Court ruling, Dr Doku said: “It was premature for them to have gone ahead to appoint a new vice chancellor when a date has been fixed for this ruling. This 31st October ruling was fixed earlier. Everybody knows 31st October, Supreme Court was going to rule on this case. Why couldn’t we wait? And even if we were interested in appointing a new vice chancellor, the procedure that we use was wrong.”

