The mother union of University Teachers in the country has backed the withdrawal of teaching services by their colleagues at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) following the standoff there.

The university Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is furthermore asking its various branches across the country to hold emergency meetings to decide the way forward.

The move comes after the UTAG branch at the KNUST declared an indefinite strike Friday following the dissolution of the university’s council by government in the wake of the violent protest by students on campus last Monday.

In a statement, UTAG said it expects the government to reinstate the dissolved council to resolve the impasse between students and the KNUST authorities.

“University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has resolved as follows: 1. to support the position of UTAG-KNUST per their release today Friday, October 26, 2018, including the withdrawal of teaching and library services;

“2. to direct all Local Branches to have emergency meetings by Wednesday, 31st October, 2018 to discuss the way forward. As UTAG awaits the outcome of the meetings on the various campuses, we expect Government to take steps to restore the KNUST Governing Council for normal academic work to resume,” UTAG said in a statement.

Meanwhile, KNUST Alumni has also thrown its weight behind the industrial action by the teaching staff also calling on the government to reverse the dissolution of the council.

