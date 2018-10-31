A 30-year-old woman, Patience Pomaa is battling for her life at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region after she was set ablaze by her deceased brother’s fiancée, Charity Konama.

Pomaa’s late brother had a child with Konama and the two were engaged in a misunderstanding over who was to keep custody of the one-and-half-year-old child.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong told Graphic Online that whilst the deceased was alive, the suspect reportedly visited him one day and dumped the one-and-half-year-old baby on him and left.

The suspect, according to the police did not visit the baby again until the deceased fell sick and died.

Before his demise, the deceased asked his sister Pomaa to take care of the baby but immediately after his death Konama reportedly approached Pomaa to demand custody of the child.

Pomaa is said to turned down the request.

On Monday October 29, 2018 at about 7:30am, whilst the baby was away in school, Konama visited Pomaa and poured a gallon of petrol which she had brought with her over her and set her ablaze.

The shouts for help drew the attention of onlookers who reported the matter to the police and suspect was apprehended.

The police intervened timeously and sent the victim who sustained burns all over the body to the hospital. She is currently receiving treatment.

The incident happened at Senase, near Berekum.

