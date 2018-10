Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, marked her daughter’s first birthday with a visit to former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The actress posted two pictures on Instagram showing Ryn Roberts spending time with the former President.

The ‘Heals & Sneakers’ actress gave birth to Ryn Roberts on 29 October 2017.

Nelson posted the pictures with the caption “Today is an emotional day for me. My Baby is 1” with smiling emojis.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5F/Priscille Gnessote